Construction notice: ​Arthur St N closure between Norwich St E and Eramosa Rd on June 19, 2026

Notice date: June 16, 2026

What’s happening:

​​Greencare Tree Service is removing a dead tree on 187 Arthur St N.

Why:

​​The tree is hazardous to the residents and need to be removed. Property Standards initiated this request.

When:

​​The removal operations are scheduled for Friday, June 19. The contractor may take up to 8 hours for completing the removal. The hours of operation are between 7 am to 7 pm.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Arthur St N between Norwich St E and Eramosa Rd will be closed. Local traffic will have access. ​

Sidewalks: No changes

Guelph Transit: ​No changes​

Parking: ​On street parking may be limited while the operations are underway

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes Map of construction area

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction