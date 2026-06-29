Construction notice: ​Norfolk St lane closures from July 6 to July 10, 2026

Notice date: ​June 29, 2026

What’s happening:

​​Telecon is replacing bridge troughing on the CN bridge crossing Norfolk St.

Why:

​​This project is part of routine maintenance of railway bridges.

When:

​​Construction is anticipated to start on Monday, July 6, 2026, and is expected to be completed on or before Friday, July 10, 2026, weather permitting. The crew will be on-site from 9 am to 5 pm everyday.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Lane closures are anticipated near Norfolk St – Gordon St – Waterloo Ave intersection. Two-way traffic will always be maintained. ​

Sidewalks: ​No changes

Guelph Transit: ​No changes​

Parking: ​No changes

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction