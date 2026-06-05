Construction notice: Woodlawn Road West lane reductions starting June 8​

Notice date: June 6, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​D & J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is installing storm pipes, a maintenance hole, and repaving the road.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 81 Royal Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about June 8 and takes about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​There will be lane reductions on Woodlawn Road West during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Sidewalks: ​The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 81 Royal Road during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Imperial Road North and Silvercreek Parkway North to use the north sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction