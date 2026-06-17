Construction notice: Stevenson Street North lane reductions starting June 22​

Notice date: June 15, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​Five Star Paving is installing a new water service and repaving the road.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 21 Stevenson Street North. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about June 22 and takes about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ There will be lane reductions on Stevenson Street North during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Sidewalks: ​The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 21 Stevenson Street North during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Elizabeth Street and Grange Street to use the west sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.​

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction