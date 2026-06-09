Construction notice: ​240 Willow Rd – Applewood Crescent

Notice date: ​June 9, 2026

What’s happening:

​​Stantec Consulting is conducting a survey of Manholes situated at the signalized intersection of Willow Rd and Applewood Crescent.

Why:

​​This project is related to the future developments in the area around Willow West Mall.

When:

​​This is a one-day project on June 10, 2026. Surveying activities will be conducted between the hours of 9 am and 12 pm.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: There will be lane closures at the intersection, but two-way traffic will always be maintained. There will also be a Guelph Police Paid Duty Officer on site, since this is a signalized intersection. ​

Sidewalks: No changes

Guelph Transit: ​No changes​

Parking: ​No changes

Waste collection: ​No changes

Private driveway access: ​No changes

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction