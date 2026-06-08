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Home » Uncategorized » Construction notice: Victoria Road South from Arkell Road to south of Decorso Drive. June 1, 2026 – June 19, 2026

Construction notice: Victoria Road South from Arkell Road to south of Decorso Drive. June 1, 2026 – June 19, 2026

Notice date: ​May 27, 2026
Notice Update: June 8. 2026

What’s happening: 

​​Percon Excavating will be completing line painting work along Victoria Road North between Arkell Road intersection and just south Decorso Drive.

Why: 

​​This work is part of traffic improvement efforts for the new Secondary School at 388 Arkell Rd

When: 

​​This work is scheduled to be completed between June 1 and completed on June 19, 2026. Weather dependent.

Changes during construction:  

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions on Victoria Road South between Arkell Road intersection and Decorso Drive. Bicycle lane closures on Victoria Road South between Arkell Road
Sidewalks: No changes.​ 
Guelph Transit: ​No changes 
Private driveway access: No changes

Map of construction area 

an aerial view of Victoria Road South. There is a yellow rectangle beginning just south of Arkell Road that continues down Victoria Road South that end just before Decorso Drive

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.   

For more information 

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact: 

[email protected]
[email protected]
guelph.ca/construction

City of Guelph Newsroom