Construction notice: Victoria Road South from Arkell Road to south of Decorso Drive. June 1, 2026 – June 19, 2026

Notice date: ​May 27, 2026

Notice Update: June 8. 2026

What’s happening:

​​Percon Excavating will be completing line painting work along Victoria Road North between Arkell Road intersection and just south Decorso Drive.

Why:

​​This work is part of traffic improvement efforts for the new Secondary School at 388 Arkell Rd

When:

​​This work is scheduled to be completed between June 1 and completed on June 19, 2026. Weather dependent.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions on Victoria Road South between Arkell Road intersection and Decorso Drive. Bicycle lane closures on Victoria Road South between Arkell Road

Sidewalks: No changes.​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes

Private driveway access: No changes

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction