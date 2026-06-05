Construction notice: Edinburgh Road South lane reduction at 328 Edinburgh Road South starting

Notice date: June 5, 2026
What’s happening:
Steed and Evans is removing and replacing a section of the driveway at 328 Edinburgh Road South in the right of way.
Why:
The driveway re-paving work is being carried out to address a sinkhole that developed within the driveway.
When:
Work starts on or about June 9 and will take about four days to complete, weather permitting.
Changes during construction:
Traffic lanes: There will be one lane reductions on Edinburgh Road South in the northbound direction in front of 328 Edinburgh Road South. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.
Sidewalks: No changes.
Guelph Transit: No changes.
Waste collection: No changes.
Private driveway access: Equipment movement to complete the work may temporarily impact access to private property.
Map of construction area
Thank you for your patience during this construction project.