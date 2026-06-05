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Construction notice: Edinburgh Road South lane reduction at 328 Edinburgh Road South starting

Notice date: June 5, 2026  ​ 

What’s happening: 

​​Steed and Evans is removing and replacing a section of the driveway at 328 Edinburgh Road South in the right of way.

Why: 

​​The driveway re-paving work is being carried out to address a sinkhole that developed within the driveway.

When: 

​​Work starts on or about June 9 and will take about four days to complete, weather permitting. 

Changes during construction:  

Traffic lanes: ​There will be one lane reductions on Edinburgh Road South in the northbound direction in front of 328 Edinburgh Road South. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.
Sidewalks: ​ No changes.
Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.
Waste collection: ​No changes.
Private driveway access: Equipment movement to complete the work may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area 

an aerial view of the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and College Avenue. There is a red rectangle on Edinburgh Road at the corner of the intersection showing where the construction is taking place

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.   

For more information


[email protected]
guelph.ca/construction

City of Guelph Newsroom