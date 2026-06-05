Construction notice: Edinburgh Road South lane reduction at 328 Edinburgh Road South starting

Notice date: June 5, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​Steed and Evans is removing and replacing a section of the driveway at 328 Edinburgh Road South in the right of way.

Why:

​​The driveway re-paving work is being carried out to address a sinkhole that developed within the driveway.

When:

​​Work starts on or about June 9 and will take about four days to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​There will be one lane reductions on Edinburgh Road South in the northbound direction in front of 328 Edinburgh Road South. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Sidewalks: ​ No changes.

Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Equipment movement to complete the work may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction