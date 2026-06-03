Notice of Work: Geotechnical investigations William Street and Industrial Street

Notice date: June 2nd, 2026

About the project

The City of Guelph is exploring options to address infrastructure upgrades required in William Street, Empire Street, Stevenson Street and Industrial Street. This

includes upgrades to sanitary sewers, storm sewers, and stormwater management facilities.

The preliminary design requires information about the soil and groundwater to be collected. The work is being completed by Englobe Consultants. This process requires a small drill rig to install monitoring wells along William Street and Industrial Street. Blue drums may be present on site near the monitoring well locations for a period of approximately one week. These contain the soil and water from the drilled holes and will be collected upon completion of the works. All monitoring well locations are located on City property, within the road or on private City lands.

Field work schedule

Monitoring wells will be installed between June 8th and 10th. The duration of work at each location is not anticipated to exceed 1 day.

Lane Reductions

Localized lane reductions may be required at each monitoring well location while work is being completed.

Driveway Access

Access to select driveways may be temporarily impacted by the construction equipment or traffic cones. In these instances, the contractor will work with impacted residents to temporarily permit access to/from the driveway, if possible. In some locations, drivers may be required to utilize street parking for the duration

of the drilling (approximately 4 hours).

City Services

There will be no interruption to any City services. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of Construction Area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, and ways you can get involved, please visit the project page: https://guelph.ca/living/construction-projects/bullfrog stormwater-management-and-william-street-infrastructure/

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Alex Grosse, P. Eng, PMP, Infrastructure Planning Engineer

Capital Planning and Growth

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4381

TTY 519-826-9771 [email protected]