Construction notice: Silvercreek Skatepark water fountain installation

Notice date: June 1, 2026

What’s happening:

We’re installing a water fountain and bottle-filling station next to the pathway west of Silvercreek Skatepark, at 142 Edinburgh Road South.

Why:

A long-requested feature, the addition of a water fountain and bottle filling station next to the Silvercreek Skatepark has been made possible thanks to a memorial donation in honour of Matthew Framst. This memorial feature will serve our community well, giving skatepark visitors and trail users convenient access to a drinking fountain and a place to fill their water bottles.

When:

Construction is set to begin June 2 and is expected to take a couple weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Trails: The trail passing through the skatepark will be closed between the skatepark and the Wellington Street West crosswalk until the installation work is finished. Pedestrians can use Bristol Street to Edinburgh Road South as a detour, while cyclists can use Bristol Street and Waterloo Avenue depending on their direction of travel.

Silvercreek Skatepark: The skatepark will stay open and accessible from the entrance off Edinburgh Road South during the installation.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Ryan Mallory, Park Planner

Parks, Public Services

519-822-1260 extension 2298

[email protected]