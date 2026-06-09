A quick Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy check-in to make sure we’re on the right track

Complete the Have Your Say options exercise by June 30

An interactive exercise is available on Have Your Say until June 30 and your participation will help make sure our Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy prioritizes our resources in line with community expectations.

We’re hard at work on the strategy, shaping it with the feedback we’ve gathered from the community over the past couple of years. As we prepare to present the strategy to Council in 2027, we’re looking to do a quick pulse check with the community to make sure we’re on the right track with what we’ve heard so far. The exercise lays out the sorts of tough decisions and trade-offs that must be considered based on budget and parkland availability. By letting us know if you agree or disagree with the statements as presented, we can get a solid sense of where the community’s priorities lie.

Participating is easy! Just visit the Have Your Say project page, log in to your account (it’s free to create if you don’t have one yet), and scroll to the bottom of the page where you’ll be able to start the exercise. Be sure to subscribe to the project page while you’re there if you want to get the latest updates.

We’ll take the community perspectives from this exercise to further refine the strategy, aligning it with the stated needs and wants of the community. It’ll also help our related work on ongoing projects like the Parkland Dedication Bylaw update and the development of a Parkland Acquisition Strategy.

About the Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy

The Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy is a comprehensive 15+ year strategy that will guide the development, management and maintenance of Guelph’s outdoor sports fields and courts. It’ll focus on outdoor infrastructure and services for sport fields (rectangular, diamonds) and courts (basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball). It will also consider unprogrammed, regional, and extended use of sport infrastructure. This work will build upon the groundwork and direction set out in the City’s Park Plan and Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

For more information

Tiffany Hanna, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 3371

[email protected]

Ian Ferguson, Manager

Parks Operations, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2802

[email protected]