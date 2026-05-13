Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue East full closure at Speed River bridge May 19–20

Notice date: May 13, 2026

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph is replacing the Speed River bridge. This work is part of Phase 2 of the multi-year Speedvale Avenue Corridor Improvement. During Phase 2, we are reconstructing Speedvale Avenue East, from east of the Guelph Junction Railway tracks to Riverview Drive.

As part of this construction, Rogers and Alectra are relocating their utility lines to avoid public service disruptions. To safely complete this work, we need to close the Speed River bridge for two days.

Why:

These improvements will support Guelph’s growing population and make it easier for you to travel along Speedvale Avenue East by walking, cycling, driving or taking transit.

When:

We expect this work to start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, and be completed by 5 p.m. on May 20. If weather causes a delay, the closure will be extended to May 21 at 5 p.m.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Speedvale Avenue East will be closed fully at the Speed River, with no access eastbound or westbound across the bridge. Please follow the posted D5 detour route along Woodlawn Road East.

Sidewalks: The sidewalk on the north side of Speedvale Avenue East will remain open across the bridge, though it may experience temporary stops with flagging while work is happening overhead. Please follow the posted signs for safety, and follow Contractor instructions when they are directing pedestrians through the area.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Downtown Trail access: one Downtown Trail access point will be open at all times (there are two access points between the bridge and railway). Please follow the posted signs for safety.

Map of construction area and detour

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction