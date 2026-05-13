Construction notice: Emslie Street closed starting May 25

Notice date: May 12, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​Drexler Construction is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 17 Emslie Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about May 25 and takes about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ Emslie Street will be closed to through traffic from Yorkshire Street South to McGee Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted, however, there will be no through access at 17 Emslie Street.

Sidewalks: ​The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 17 Emslie Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Yorkshire Street South and McGee Street to use the south sidewalk.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.​

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction