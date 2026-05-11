Construction notice: St. Arnaud Street closed starting May 11​

Notice date: May 4, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​Drexler Construction is installing sewer, water and storm pipes and repaving the road surface.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 80 St Arnaud Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about May 11 and takes about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ St. Arnaud Street will be closed to through traffic from Allan Avenue to Waterloo Avenue during the project. Local traffic will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 80 St. Arnaud Street.

Sidewalks: ​The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 80 St. Arnaud Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Allan Avenue and Waterloo Avenue to use the west sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction