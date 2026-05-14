Construction notice: Reduced lanes at Wyndham Street South/Wellington Street East intersection beginning May 19

Notice date: ​ May 14, 2026

What’s happening:

Starting on or about Tuesday, May 19, surface work within and around the Wyndham Street South and Wellington Street East intersection will begin. Eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction within the Wyndham Street South and Wellington Street East intersection. The work within the intersection is expected to take approximately one week, weather permitting. Once this work is complete, the intersection will go back to two lanes in each direction.

This work is in conjunction with the Wyndham Street closure which began March 30 and extends from Wellington Street East to the south side of Cork Street.

More information on this project is available on guelph.ca and Diggable Downlow.

Why:

This work is part of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program, which is a multi-phased project that will span the next decade within Downtown Guelph.

Phase 1 of this work will replace aging sewers and watermains (some over a century old) to ensure safe and reliable service for generations to come. As we restore the area, we’re also taking the opportunity to upgrade roads, sidewalks and cycling facilities. In addition, we’re modernizing the streetscape in Downtown Guelph. While streetscape improvements are a valuable secondary benefit, the heart of this project is about renewing essential infrastructure to support a resilient and thriving Downtown.

When:

Work will begin on or about May 19 and is expected to take approximately one week, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Wyndham Street from Wellington Street East to Quebec Street and Douglas Street will be fully closed to vehicular traffic. The eastbound and westbound lanes within the intersection of Wyndham Street South and Wellington Street East will be reduced to one lane in each direction to vehicular traffic.

Sidewalks: ​Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Wayfinding signage will be installed along Wyndham Street and surrounding streets to help guide vehicles and pedestrians to and through Downtown.

Guelph Transit: It is expected that the bus routes 3 Westmount, 4 York, 8 Janefield, 9 Waterloo, 10 Paisley, 11 Silvercreek, 12 Delhi, 13 Eastview, and 20 Northwest Industrial will be affected and detoured during construction. The following bus stops will be affected during construction:

297 (Wyndham Street at Fountain Street, northbound),

397 (Woolwich Street at Cardigan Street, southbound),

1001 (Quebec Street at Wyndham Street North, westbound),

1130 (Wyndham Street North at Cork Street, southbound), and

5830 (Wyndham Street North at Quebec Street, northbound)



Visit guelphtransit.ca for more information about stop changes and route detours.



Guelph Central Station access: The entrances to the Guelph Central Station drop-off locations is affected by the construction from March 30to the end of July 2026. The south entrance off Farquhar Street will remain accessible. Pedestrian access is available on Macdonell Street and on Carden Street.

Waste collection: ​Waste collection will be completed by the contractor at a similar level of servicing as it is currently. Any change to solid waste collection methods will be communicated in advance.

Business access: ​ All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to buildings in the construction area. “Business Open” signs with a directory of businesses in the area will be installed along the pedestrian pathways to inform and direct pedestrians to open businesses.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Maxine Koehler, Downtown Construction Ambassador/Project Coordinator

Capital Planning and Growth, Engineering & Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3913

[email protected]