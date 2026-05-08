Construction notice: ​Silvercreek Pkwy N at Woodlawn Rd W

Notice date: ​May 7, 2026

What’s happening:

​​Enbridge Gas is conducting a gas valve repair at the intersection of Silvercreek Pkwy N and Woodlawn Rd W.

Why:

​​This project is part of routine maintenance of Enbridge gas network in the city limits.

When:

​​This is a one-day project on May 15, 2026. Construction will be conducted between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: There will be lane closures at the intersection, but two-way traffic will always be maintained. There will also be a Guelph Police Paid Duty Officer on site, since this is a signalized intersection. ​

Sidewalks: No changes

Guelph Transit: ​No changes​

Parking: ​No changes

Waste collection: ​No changes

Private Driveway Access: No changes

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction