Construction notice: ​656 York Rd

Notice date: ​May 8, 2026

What’s happening:

​​Stantec Consulting will be conducting environmental monitoring and sampling of existing ground water wells near 656 York Rd.

Why:

​​This project is related to a proposed development at 656 York Rd, and routine monitoring of wells near the property.

When:

​​This is a one-day project on May 15, 2026. Sampling and monitoring activities will be conducted between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: There will be lane closures at this location, but two-way traffic will always be maintained with the help of Traffic Control Persons. A Guelph Police Paid Duty Officer will be on site to assist with the operation.

Sidewalks: No changes

Guelph Transit: ​No changes​

Parking: ​No changes

Waste collection: ​No changes

Private driveway access: ​No changes

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience, and cooperation during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction