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Construction notice: ​656 York Rd

Notice date: ​May 8, 2026 

What’s happening: 

​​Stantec Consulting will be conducting environmental monitoring and sampling of existing ground water wells near 656 York Rd.

Why: 

​​This project is related to a proposed development at 656 York Rd, and routine monitoring of wells near the property.

When: 

​​This is a one-day project on May 15, 2026. Sampling and monitoring activities will be conducted between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm.  

Changes during construction:  

Traffic lanes: There will be lane closures at this location, but two-way traffic will always be maintained with the help of Traffic Control Persons. A Guelph Police Paid Duty Officer will be on site to assist with the operation.
Sidewalks: No changes
Guelph Transit: ​No changes​ 
Parking: ​No changes
Waste collection: ​No changes
Private driveway access: ​No changes

Map of construction area 

an aerial view of the construction area at 656 York Road

Thank you for your patience, and cooperation during this construction project.   

For more information 

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact: 

[email protected]
guelph.ca/construction

City of Guelph Newsroom