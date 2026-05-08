Construction notice: College Avenue and Gordon Street intersection closed overnight on May 30

Notice date: May 8, 2026

What’s happening:

As part of the College Avenue Infrastructure Improvements Phase 2 project, the City of Guelph is working with Goetz Construction to complete permanent pavement markings in the intersection of College Avenue and Gordon Street. This work is being completed overnight on a weekend to reduce disruptions to residents and businesses.

Why:

The permanent pavement markings are replacing the temporary markings currently in place in the intersection.

When:

Work is expected to begin at 7 p.m on or about May 30, and is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on May 31, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: The College Avenue West and Gordon Street intersection will be closed from 7 p.m. on May 30 to 6 a.m. on May 31. No through traffic will be permitted. Local access will be maintained on College Avenue West during the intersection closure.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes 1, 2, and 15 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Efforts will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during nighttime working hours. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property with some delays to be expected. The contractor on site will coordinate driveway access, if required.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction