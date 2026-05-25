Groundbreaking event for Guelph Transit and Fleet Services facility

Attention news, photo and video editors
Guelph, Ont., May 25, 2026 – Media are invited to attend the groundbreaking of the Guelph Transit and Fleet Services facility on May 29. The event will include a photo op, along with remarks provided by officials from the federal government and the City of Guelph.
Who
Officials in attendance and providing remarks will be:
- Member of Parliament for Guelph, Dominique O’Rourke, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.
- Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph
- Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Tara Baker, City of Guelph
- Deputy CAO, Public Services, Colleen Clack-Bush, City of Guelph (MC)
When
- Friday, May 29, 2026
- 9 to 10 a.m.
- Remarks to commence at 9:00 a.m.
Where
Northwest corner of Watson Parkway South and Stone Road East (Watson-Stone site). Google Maps link.
See map below for exact location of event.
The event will happen rain or shine in a controlled area outdoors at a construction site. It is recommended that you wear full PPE, however the minimum requirement is to wear closed-toed footwear.
Media Contact
Strategic Communications
[email protected]
City of Guelph