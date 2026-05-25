Groundbreaking event for Guelph Transit and Fleet Services facility

Attention news, photo and video editors

Guelph, Ont., May 25, 2026 – Media are invited to attend the groundbreaking of the Guelph Transit and Fleet Services facility on May 29. The event will include a photo op, along with remarks provided by officials from the federal government and the City of Guelph.

Who

Officials in attendance and providing remarks will be:

Member of Parliament for Guelph, Dominique O’Rourke, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.

Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Tara Baker, City of Guelph

Deputy CAO, Public Services, Colleen Clack-Bush, City of Guelph (MC)

When

Friday, May 29, 2026

9 to 10 a.m.

Remarks to commence at 9:00 a.m.

Where

Northwest corner of Watson Parkway South and Stone Road East (Watson-Stone site). Google Maps link.

See map below for exact location of event.

The event will happen rain or shine in a controlled area outdoors at a construction site. It is recommended that you wear full PPE, however the minimum requirement is to wear closed-toed footwear.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph