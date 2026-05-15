City offers new accelerator grant to help fast track housing delivery

Guelph, Ont., May 15, 2026 – Starting June 1, the City will open a new multi-unit accelerator grant to fast-track select housing projects before the end of 2026.

The program is supported by $2 million in funding from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund and is designed to move housing forward sooner by supporting faster permitting timelines.

“Today’s housing market is putting pressure on projects, and we want to make it easier for builders to access funding and get homes built faster,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “With the unanimous support of Council, and thanks to the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund, we’re launching this grant to help projects move ahead. Faster timelines mean new homes built, more people housed, and continued progress on our housing commitments.”

Grants of up to $10,000 per unit are available for up to 20 per cent of the eligible units in a project. Projects need to include at least five new self-contained housing units and have a building permit issued no later than October 16, 2026.

Applications will be accepted from June 1 to July 5, 2026. The City will award grants on a first-come, first-served basis, based on submission time.

Grant highlights:

Up to $10,000 per unit, for up to 20 per cent of a project’s total units.

A total of $2 million is available to help accelerate the development of 1,000 housing units — with 20 per cent of these units covered by the grant.

Projects must include five or more new housing units.

Building permit must be issued by October 16, 2026.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individual units cannot receive funding from more than one grant program.

To learn more, check eligibility and apply for a grant, visit the Multi-Unit Accelerator Grant page on guelph.ca/housing.

Quick facts

The City of Guelph has unlocked more than 22,000 potential housing units over the last two years.

over the last two years. There were 3,269 housing units approved as part of development applications in 2024 and 2025.

approved as part of development applications in 2024 and 2025. Since 2024, the City has issued building permits for new 1,256 housing units.

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City of Guelph