Construction notice: Ridgeway Avenue closed starting April 13

Notice date: April 1, 2026
What’s happening:
J. Weber Contracting Limited is installing water and sewer pipes and repaving the road.
Why:
This project supports a development project at 36 Ridgeway Avenue.
When:
Construction starts on or around April 13, and we expect the work to be completed by May 1, weather permitting.
Changes during construction:
Traffic lanes: Ridgeway Avenue will be closed to through traffic, from Malvern Crescent to Arkell Road during the project. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 36 Ridgeway Avenue.
Waste collection: No changes
Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property at 37 Ridgeway Avenue.
Map of construction area
Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.