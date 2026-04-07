Construction notice: Ridgeway Avenue closed starting April 13

Notice date: April 1, 2026

What’s happening:

J. Weber Contracting Limited is installing water and sewer pipes and repaving the road.

Why:

This project supports a development project at 36 Ridgeway Avenue.

When:

Construction starts on or around April 13, and we expect the work to be completed by May 1, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Ridgeway Avenue will be closed to through traffic, from Malvern Crescent to Arkell Road during the project. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 36 Ridgeway Avenue.

Waste collection: No changes

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property at 37 Ridgeway Avenue.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction