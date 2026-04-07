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Construction notice: Ridgeway Avenue closed starting April 13

Notice date: April 1, 2026

What’s happening:

J. Weber Contracting Limited is installing water and sewer pipes and repaving the road.

Why:

This project supports a development project at 36 Ridgeway Avenue.

When:

Construction starts on or around April 13, and we expect the work to be completed by May 1, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Ridgeway Avenue will be closed to through traffic, from Malvern Crescent to Arkell Road during the project. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 36 Ridgeway Avenue.
Waste collection: No changes
Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property at 37 Ridgeway Avenue.

Map of construction area

Construction Map of road work being completed at 36 Ridgeway Avenue

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project. 

For more information

[email protected]
guelph.ca/construction

City of Guelph Newsroom