Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on April 15, 2026:

By-law (2026)-21225 and (2026)-21226 about the Downtown Community Planning Permit System. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/living/house-and-home/housing-in-guelph/creating-housing/community-planning-permit-system/.

By-law (2026)-21231 about 81 College Avenue West. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/2025/09/81-college-avenue-west/.

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on May 13, 2026, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].