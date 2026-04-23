Construction notice: ​University Subdivision, between Edinburgh Road South, Maple Street and Water Street, Forest Street

Notice date: ​April 22, 2026

What’s happening:

​​In preparation for an upcoming sewer lining project, Pipeflo will be completing sanitary sewer lining on behalf of the City of Guelph.

Why:

​​As part of scheduled maintenance, the City will be lining aging sewer to extend its usable life span.

When:

​​Pipeflo is planning to begin the sewer investigation on Monday April 27, and we expect that this portion of the work will be completed by June 26 (weather dependent).

Pipeflo will be delivering notices to each effected property closer to the installation date with specific timelines and information.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ Lane reductions are expected on: High Park Drive, Maple Street, Forest St, Echo Drive, Bellevue Street, Cedar Street, and Water Street. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: No changes to sidewalk access during construction​

Private driveway access: ​No changes to access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

City of Guelph

Engineering Department

Email: [email protected]

guelph.ca/construction

Braydon McNeill

Site Supervisor

PipeFlo Contracting Corp.

Phone: 905-981-7465

Email: [email protected]