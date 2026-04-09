Guelph’s Community Tree Giveaway is back; claim a free tree for your yard starting April 22

Guelph residents can claim free trees for their yard to help enhance the city’s tree canopy

Guelph, Ont., April 8, 2026 – Our Community Tree Giveaway is back! If you’re a Guelph resident, you can claim up to two free trees for your yard, starting April 22 at 10 a.m. This year, we have 2,000 trees up for grabs. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on May 6 or when stock runs out. Once claimed, your tree will be available for pickup from Riverside Park (709 Woolwich Street, Guelph) on May 9, at a pickup time of your choosing.

Claiming and collecting your tree(s)

Once registration opens on April 22, trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis to Guelph residents. Each Guelph address can claim a maximum of two trees – please don’t have multiple members of a household registering for more than the maximum. We want everyone to have a chance to add a tree to their yard.

To claim your free tree, all you need to do is register through Eventbrite once the ticket system opens, following these steps:

Starting at 10 a.m. on April 22, register through Eventbrite to claim your tree(s).

When registering, choose your pickup time from the available options. To keep the pickup process smooth for everyone, it’s important you collect your trees during your designated pickup time. While alternate pickup dates are not available, someone else can collect your tree(s) on your behalf if needed. Simply forward them your registration confirmation and pickup time.

While alternate pickup dates are not available, someone else can collect your tree(s) on your behalf if needed. Simply forward them your registration confirmation and pickup time. With your pickup time chosen, pick the tree species you want from the available add-on options. Please make sure to specify at least one tree type, but no more than two trees in total. If you claim more than two, your registration will be cancelled.

On May 9, pick up your tree(s) from Riverside Park during your chosen timeslot.

Plant and enjoy your tree(s)! Make sure to get utility clearance: submit your free request through Ontario One Call at ontarioonecall.ca.

If you claim a free tree, you’re responsible for planting and caring for the tree, including getting utility clearance before digging.

What tree should you choose?

We have a variety of tree species available! If you’re not sure what tree type might fit your yard, check out our Community Tree Giveaway webpage for guidance. Stock of each species is limited, so be sure to claim the species you want sooner rather than later.

Call before you dig!

Before planting a tree in your yard make sure to submit a free request with Ontario One Call at ontarioonecall.ca so you don’t damage underground pipes and wires.

Tip-top treetops!

We love trees for all kinds of reasons. They clean the air, keep our community cool, prevent flooding, provide wildlife habitat, reduce erosion and so much more. That’s why we have our Community Tree Giveaway and other initiatives to further our One Canopy strategy where we’re working hard to increase Guelph’s tree canopy coverage.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]