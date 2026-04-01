Guelph Finalizes Situational Analysis of The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan

Guelph, Ont., April 1, 2026 – As we work on developing The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan, we’ve published the project’s first technical memo. The Blueprint is the City’s first integrated water management strategy and this initial technical memo, Situational Analysis, analyzes and reviews Guelph’s progress and performance in water conservation and efficiency over the past ten years.

From 2016 to 2026, the City’s water conservation and efficiency efforts were guided by the Water Efficiency Strategy. We made meaningful progress in reducing water demand, though at a slower rate than the decade prior. With the Situational Analysis technical memo, we’re looking at Guelph’s water management history, current practices and future goals. We’ll use this information to shape The Blueprint’s remaining deliverables, culminating in a Final Report presented later in 2026, all in pursuit of a robust integrated water management strategy.

About The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan

An integrated water management strategy views and cares for water in all its forms, including:

drinking water,

wastewater, and

stormwater

as a single interconnected system. This holistic, sustainable approach to managing water resources is rooted in deep respect for Indigenous knowledge, wisdom and stewardship traditions and ensures water sustainability for future generations.

Guelph’s population is expected to grow significantly in the coming years; the City’s Official Plan Amendment 80 projects 208,000 residents and 116,000 jobs in the city by 2051. The Blueprint will balance the needs of humans and the environment by managing water resources efficiently. Conserving and protecting Guelph’s drinking water is an objective set out in the City’s Future Guelph Strategic Plan.

Learn more about The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan on our website. Information and updates will be posted to the project page as they’re available. Opportunities to get involved in and give feedback on the strategy development will be posted to guelph.ca and the City’s social media accounts.

For more information

Josh McDonell, Project and Performance Specialist

Compliance, Programs and Performance, Environmental Services

226-332-0569

[email protected]