Construction notice: Gosling Gardens closed starting April 13​

Notice date: April 7, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​G Melo Excavating Limited is installing sewer pipe and repaving the road.​

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 132 Clair Road West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about April 13 and takes about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ Gosling Gardens will be closed to through traffic from Clair Road West to Poppy Drive West during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Sidewalks: ​The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 132 Clair Road West during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Clair Road West and Poppy Drive West to use the east sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​ Guelph Transit route 19 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction