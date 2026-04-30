Construction notice: Exhibition Park Archaeological Field Work

What’s happening:

We’re completing a Stage 2 Archeological Assessment in Exhibition Park, east of the playground. A work crew will be digging and refilling a series of round pits in the area.

Why:

We’re preparing to install new play equipment in the space and this is a provincially required assessment to check for cultural artifacts.

When:

We’ll begin field work on or around Tuesday, May 5, and we expect work to be completed by Wednesday, May 6 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Trail access: Field work may temporarily impact the trail on the east side of the playground, south of the washroom building.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this field work.

For more information

For more information about the project, please contact:

Christina Vannelli, Park Planner

Parks, Public Services

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]