Construction notice: College Avenue West closed starting April 21​

Notice date: April 7, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​J. Weber Contracting is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 486 College Avenue West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about April 21 and takes about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ College Avenue West will be closed to through traffic from Argyle Drive to Devere Drive during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along College Avenue West, however, there will be no through access at 486 College Avenue West.

Sidewalks: ​The sidewalk at 486 College Avenue West will be closed during construction. Pedestrians shall follow posted signages and use the sidewalks along Devere Drive and Argyle Drive to safely navigate around the construction zone.

Guelph Transit: ​ Guelph Transit route 15 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction