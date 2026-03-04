Construction notice: ​Wilson Street closure from March 9 to 13, 2026

Notice date: ​March 4, 2026

What’s happening:

​​Telecon is replacing bridge troughing on the CN bridge crossing Wilson St

Why:

​​This project is part of routine maintenance of railway bridges

When:

​​Construction is anticipated to start on Monday, March 9, 2026, and is expected to be completed by Friday, March 13, 2026 (weather permitting). The crew will be on-site from 8 am to 5 pm every day. The road will be open at the end of the work shift on each day.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Wilson Street will be closed between Northumberland St and Gordon St​

Sidewalks: ​The sidewalks on both sides of Wilson Street will also be closed

Guelph Transit: ​No changes​

Parking: ​The entrance to the Market Parkade from Wilson Street will be closed. Access will be maintained from the Northumberland Street side

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction