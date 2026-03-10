Construction notice: ​William Street lane reductions on March 11–12

Notice date: ​March 10, 2026

What’s happening:

​​The City is installing temporary soil and groundwater monitoring wells along William Street, between Cassino Avenue and Normandy Drive. The City’s consultant, Englobe Consultants, will use a small drilling rig to install the wells. All monitoring wells will be located on City property.

Why:

​​We’re using the soil and groundwater data from the monitoring wells to help plan upgrades to underground sewer pipes and stormwater management facilities in the area.

When:

​​We’ll start drilling the monitoring wells on March 11, and we expect all drilling to be completed by March 12 (weather permitting). Blue drums, with soil and water from the drilled holes, may be on site near the monitoring wells for approximately one week before they are collected.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Lane reductions on William Street, from Cassino Avenue to Normandy Drive. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: ​No changes.​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property. In these instances, the contractor will work with impacted residents to temporarily permit access to/from the driveway, if possible. In some locations, residents may be required to use street parking for the duration of the drilling (approximately 4 hours).

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

