Construction notice: ​Victoria Road North, Lane reduction​

Notice Date: March 2, 2026

What’s happening:

​​Avertex Utility Solutions is removing sidewalk, boulevard and daylighting on the roadway to install conduits and hydro cables on behalf of Alectra. All surfaces will be restored back to their original condition.

Why:

​​This project supports the hydro servicing of a development at 77 Victoria Road North.

When:

​​Work is expected to start on or about Monday March 9, 2026, and take about three (3) weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions are expected during construction:

March 9–13: West side of Victoria Road with southbound lane closure.

March 16–18: East and west sides of Victoria Road with northbound and southbound lane closures.

March 19–20: East side of Victoria Road North with northbound lane closure.

Sidewalks: ​Sidewalk closures are expected during construction. Both east and west sidewalks will be affected at different points of the project. The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 77 Victoria Road North. Please use the nearby crossings at Cassino Avenue and at St. John Catholic School.

March 9–13: West side of Victoria Road sidewalk closure.

March 16–18: East side of Victoria Road sidewalk closure.

March 19–20: East side of Victoria Road sidewalk closure.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​ Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (9 a.m.– 3 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction



or contact:

[email protected] or [email protected]