Construction Notice: Suffolk Street West lane reductions starting April 7​

Notice date: March 27, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​D&J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is removing an existing water service and repaving the road.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 301 and 303 Suffolk Street West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about April 7 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Lane reductions on Suffolk Street West. Two-way traffic maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Sidewalks: ​ The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 301 Suffolk Street West during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Bagot Street and Edinburgh Road North to use the south sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction