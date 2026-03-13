Construction notice: Marlborough Road closed at Speedvale Avenue East on March 20 or March 23

Notice date: March 13, 2026

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph is replacing the Speed River bridge. This work is part of Phase 2 of the multi-year Speedvale Avenue Corridor Improvement. During Phase 2, we are reconstructing Speedvale Avenue East, from east of the Guelph Junction Railway tracks to Riverview Drive. As part of this construction, we’re installing a sanitary sewer bypass under Speedvale Avenue East at Marlborough Road. We need to temporarily close Marlborough Road at the intersection to safely complete this work.

Why:

These improvements will support Guelph’s growing population and make it easier for you to travel along Speedvale Avenue East by walking, cycling, driving or taking transit.

When:

Marlborough Road at Speedvale Avenue East is expected to close on or about March 20, 2026, for about a day (weather permitting). If weather does not permit, the back-up date will be March 23.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Marlborough Road will be closed at Speedvale Avenue East, with no access to Speedvale Avenue East from the north or south sides. The existing eastbound lane closure on Speedvale Avenue East, at the Speed River bridge, remains in effect. Please follow the posted detour route along Woodlawn Road East.

Sidewalks: Nearby sidewalks on Marlborough Road and Speedvale Avenue East will be open. Please follow the posted signs for safety.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property. Businesses will remain accessible on both sides of the bridge.

Downtown Trail access: one Downtown Trail access point will be open at all times (there are two access points between the bridge and railway). Please follow the posted signs for safety.



Map of construction area (1)

Map of construction area (2)

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction