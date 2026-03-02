Emergency repair work continues on Lewis Road

Original Post: January 12, 2026

Updated – March 2, 2026

Lewis Road is closed to through traffic near the Guelph Junction Railway tracks until the culverts at this location can be replaced. Utility relocation is anticipated to happen in January, with culvert replacement construction anticipated to commence in April.

Businesses on Lewis Road remain accessible from Massey Road or Speedvale Avenue West, depending on their location. Addresses up to 25 Lewis Road can be accessed from Speedvale Avenue West, and all remaining addresses can be accessed from Massey Road.

The City is working diligently to resolve this issue. We’ll update this notice once more information is available. Please follow the posted signs if you are travelling along Lewis Road.