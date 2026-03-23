Construction notice: Paving on Elmira Road North starts April 7

Notice date: March 23, 2026

What’s happening:

We’re repaving Elmira Road North, between Woodlawn Road West and the City limit. The City of Guelph’s contractor, Brantco Construction, will complete this work. It includes repairing concrete curbs and sidewalks; adjusting storm grates, manhole covers and valves; and, repaving the road.

Why:

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. Find more information about this program at guelph.ca/living/construction-projects/annual-paving/.

When:

We’ll start work on or about April 7, and expect it to take between 4 to 6 weeks to complete, weather permitting. Updates can be found on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions on Elmira Road North, between Woodlawn Road West to the City limit. Please follow all posted signs and any flag people directing traffic for safety.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Property access: There may be temporary impacts to driveways and laneways during construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access during working hours (7 a.m.-7 p.m.).

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction