Construction notice: ​Orchard Crescent road closure starting March 9

Notice date: March 2, 2026

What’s happening:

​​​J.G. Goetz Construction​ is ​removing the road asphalt, curb, sidewalk and boulevard to install four new sanitary and water services. All surfaces will be restored back to their original condition.​

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 10 Orchard Crescent​. For more information about the development, please contact ​[email protected] or [email protected] ​.

When:

​​Work is expected to start on or about Monday March 9, 2026 and take about three (3) weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ Orchard Crescent will be closed to through traffic from Callander Drive to Eramosa Road.​ Local traffic will be permitted along ​Orchard Crescent during construction​, however, there will be no through access at 10 Orchard Crescent

Sidewalks: ​No changes

Waste collection: ​No changes

Private driveway access: ​ Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Joe Madeiros, Site Supervisor​

J.G. Goetz Construction Ltd.

​​226-203-6113

[email protected]

Or

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction