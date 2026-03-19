Notice of intention to designate: 35 Foster Ave

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 35 Foster Ave West as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is Lot 141, Plan 27; Guelph.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The stone cottage at 35 Foster Avenue is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets three of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22. The subject building at 35 Foster Avenue has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is a representative example of a vernacular limestone worker’s cottage.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 6 because it reflects the work of stone-cutter John Brown.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because it maintains the low-rise, residential character of the area and is one of the few remaining stone buildings on the street.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 35 Foster Avenue should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

· Single story side-gable cottage building form

· Facade, including:

· Stone walls

· Original entryway

· Original window openings flanking the entryway

The designation of 35 Foster Avenue will not prevent the construction of an addition on the west elevation of the stone cottage, providing that the above heritage attributes are conserved.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on April 20, 2026. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496 [email protected]

Notice date: March 19,2026