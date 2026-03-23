Construction notice: Paving on Laird Road, Phelan Court, Cooper Drive, Quarterman Road and Few Street starts April 13

Notice date: March 23, 2026

What’s happening:

We’re repaving the following streets: Laird Road, from Cooper Drive to Few Street; Phelan Court, from Cooper Drive to end; Cooper Drive, from Laird Road to end; Quarterman Road, from Laird Road to Cooper Drive; and, Quarterman Road, from Laird Road to Cooper Drive. The City of Guelph’s contractor, Brantco Construction, will complete this work. It includes repairing concrete curbs and sidewalks; adjusting storm grates, manhole covers and valves; and, repaving the road.

Why:

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. Find more information about this program at guelph.ca/living/construction-projects/annual-paving/.

When:

We anticipate starting work on or about April 13, and expect it to take between four to six weeks to complete, weather permitting. Updates about this project can be found on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions throughout the construction area. Please follow all posted signs and any flagpeople directing traffic for safety.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Property access: There may be temporary impacts to driveways and laneways during construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access during working hours (7 a.m.-7 p.m.).



Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction



