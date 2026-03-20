Construction notice: Royal Road shoulder work starting March 30

Notice date: March 19, 2026

What’s happening:

D & J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is installing a 200mm sewer pipe and a maintenance hole on Royal Road.

Why:

This project supports a development project at 81 Royal Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

Work starts on or about March 30 and takes about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: No changes.

Sidewalks: Not applicable.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Not applicable.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

[email protected] guelph.ca/construction