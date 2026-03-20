Construction notice: Royal Road shoulder work starting March 30

Notice date: March 19, 2026
What’s happening:
D & J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is installing a 200mm sewer pipe and a maintenance hole on Royal Road.
Why:
This project supports a development project at 81 Royal Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
When:
Work starts on or about March 30 and takes about one week to complete, weather permitting.
Changes during construction:
Traffic lanes: No changes.
Sidewalks: Not applicable.
Guelph Transit: No changes.
Waste collection: No changes.
Private driveway access: Not applicable.
Map of construction area
Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.
For more information
[email protected] guelph.ca/construction