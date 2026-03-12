Construction notice: College Avenue West closed at University Avenue West starting March 30

Notice date: March 11, 2026

What’s happening:

As part of the College Avenue Infrastructure Improvements project, the City of Guelph’s contractor, Goetz Construction, is installing new wastewater pipes at the intersection of University Avenue West and College Avenue West. To reduce disruption for the community, we’re completing these infrastructure upgrades before the reconstruction of University Avenue West starts later this year.

Once this work is completed, the City will continue planned infrastructure upgrades on College Avenue West. In May, we’ll begin upgrades on College Avenue West, between Gordon Street and Borden Street (Stage 1B construction). In June, we’ll start upgrades on College Avenue West, from Borden Street to just east of University Avenue West (Stage 2 construction). We’ll provide updates about for this upcoming construction on guelph.ca/construction.

Why:

The City is installing new wastewater infrastructure to support Guelph’s growing population.

When:

We expect construction at the intersection of College Avenue West and University Avenue West to begin on or about March 30, and anticipate it will be completed by April 20, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: College Avenue West will be closed at University Avenue West. Local access will be maintained on College Avenue West and University Avenue West. No through traffic will be permitted at the College Avenue West and University Avenue West intersection. Please follow the posted detour route along Gordon Street, Stone Road and Edinburgh Road South.

Sidewalks: The north sidewalk along College Avenue West will be closed. Please follow the posted signs for safety.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes 1, 2 and 15 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property and driveway access. The City’s contractor, Goetz Construction, will provide notice of any changes that may occur.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction