Construction notice: Arthur Street North closed between Norwich Street East and Eramosa Road for three days starting April 6

Notice date: ​March 30, 2026

What’s happening:

​​BKon Excavating Inc. is installing a new sanitary service for 26 Eramosa Road with work taking place on Arthur Street North​.

Why:

​​This service replacement is being completed in support of the approved mechanical permit for 26 Eramosa Road.

When:

​​Construction is anticipated to start on or around April 6, and we expect all work to be completed by April 8(weather permitting).​

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Arthur Street North will be closed, between Norwich Street East and Eramosa Road. Only local traffic will be permitted.​

Sidewalks: ​The east sidewalk on Arthur Street North will be closed.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Parking: ​On-street parking will be reduced along Arthur Street North.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Water Service:No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction