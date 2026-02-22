City of Guelph
Victoria Road closed between Brant Ave and Woodlawn Road for water main break repair 

February 22, 2026- The repair is now complete and the road reopened.

Guelph, Ont.,​ February 22, 2026 – City crews are repairing a water main break on ​Victoria Road. Repairs will be completed today and are expected to take approximately 10 hours​. There are no health risks as a result of the break.  

Traffic impacts 

Victoria Road will be closed to all through traffic between Brant Ave and Woodlawn Road.

Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.  

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.  

For more information 

Water Services 
City of Guelph 
519-837-5629 
[email protected]  
 

