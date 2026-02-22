Victoria Road closed between Brant Ave and Woodlawn Road for water main break repair

February 22, 2026- The repair is now complete and the road reopened.

Guelph, Ont.,​ February 22, 2026 – City crews are repairing a water main break on ​Victoria Road. Repairs will be completed today and are expected to take approximately 10 hours​. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Traffic impacts

Victoria Road will be closed to all through traffic between Brant Ave and Woodlawn Road.

Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]

