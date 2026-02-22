Victoria Road closed between Brant Ave and Woodlawn Road for water main break repair 

February 22, 2026- The repair is now complete and the road reopened.
Guelph, Ont., February 22, 2026 – City crews are repairing a water main break on Victoria Road. Repairs will be completed today and are expected to take approximately 10 hours. There are no health risks as a result of the break.
Traffic impacts
Victoria Road will be closed to all through traffic between Brant Ave and Woodlawn Road.
Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.
Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.
For more information
Water Services
City of Guelph
519-837-5629
[email protected]