Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on February 10, 2026:

By-law (2026)-21197 about Official Plan Updates – Phase 1. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/plans-and-strategies/official-plan/city-initiated-official-plan-amendment/.

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on March 10, 2026, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].