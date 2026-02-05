Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on January 27, 2026:
- By-law (2026)-21201 and (2026)-21202 and Hanlon Creek Business Park Phase 3 Housekeeping Amendments. For more information, visit https://guelph.ca/2025/11/hanlon-creek-business-park-phase-3/.
For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on February 24, 2026, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].