Notice of intention to designate: 44 Edinburgh Road North

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 44 Edinburgh Road North as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is Lot 100, Plan 28 and 115, GUELPH; Part Lot 101, Plan 28 and 115, AS IN ROS208770 and the property identification number (PIN) is 71279-0116.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The residential dwelling at 44 Edinburgh Road North is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets four of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06. The subject building at 44 Edinburgh Road North has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is a representative example of a Victorian-era, Gothic Revival cottage built with traditional limestone construction method and elaborate exterior woodwork.

The subject property meets criterion 2 because it displays a high degree of craftsmanship in its construction shown in the many architectural features retained from its original construction.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 4 because it has direct associations with local builder David Stevens and Frank Kloepfer, a prominent businessman in the Guelph community.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because it is important in defining, maintaining and supporting the character of the Edinburgh Road North streetscape in the historic Sunny Acres neighborhood and the Junction Cultural Heritage Landscape identified as a candidate CHL in the City of Guelph’s Cultural Heritage Action Plan.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 44 Edinburgh Road North should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

· Original, single-storey, L-plan building form with projecting front gable, transverse side gable, and kitchen tail.

· Original stone exterior walls constructed in roughly squared limestone blocks with bush-hammered quoins and finished with white tape pointing. This includes the extant stone walls of the original kitchen tail.

· Projecting front gable with finial drop and vergeboards with curvilinear fretwork.

· Wood frame bay window with semi-circular arched windows, engaged colonettes and a cornice with paired corbels that support the soffit under the bay’s hipped roof.

· Front verandah eave frieze panel with corbels over fretwork brackets and capitals on engaged and free-standing, chamfered posts.

· Original wooden front door with bolection molding and two semi-circular window panes.

· Original front and side wood window sashes with 2-over-2 pane arrangements.

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated February 10, 2026 and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday March 20, 2026. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496

[email protected]

Notice date: February 19, 2026