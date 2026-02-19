Notice of intention to designate: 38 Clinton Street

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 38 Clinton Street as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is Part Lot 5, Plan 285, as in ROS275577, Guelph.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The residential dwelling at 38 Clinton Street is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets four of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06. The subject building at 38 Clinton Street has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is representative of Queen Anne Revival architectural style of the late 19th century in Guelph.

The subject property meets criterion 2 because it displays a high degree of craftsmanship in its construction shown in the many architectural features retained from its original construction.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 6 because it reflects the work of George R. Bruce, a popular architect and builder in late 19th century in Guelph who designed many nearly identical buildings throughout the city.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because it is important in defining, maintaining and supporting the character of the Clinton Street streetscape in the historic Sunny Acres neighborhood and the Guelph Collegiate Cultural Heritage Landscape identified as a candidate CHL in the City of Guelph Cultural Heritage Action Plan.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 38 Clinton Street should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

· 2.5-storey, front gable roof building form

· Front attic wall clad in a combination of wood shingles, wood lattice and panel work that creates a sunburst or fan shape spreading out from a small, horizontal Queen Anne window sash

· Deep soffit above the bay window supported by two large, curved wooden brackets with fretwork

· Exterior walls of pressed red brick with a dark pink mortar

· Brick, 2-storey bay window

· Open front porch and balcony under the front gable

· Door and window openings with a high camber arched head in coursed brick and lug sills of rock-faced limestone

· Original hung, wooden window sashes with a 1-over-1 pane arrangement and original storm sashes with a 2-over-2 pane arrangement

· Wood trim on the front porch and balcony including rectilinear flat stock balustrades and turned and chamfered corner posts

· Half-glass front door with bolection molding under a rectangular, leaded glass transom

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated February 10, 2026 and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday March 20, 2026. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Notice date: February 19, 2026