Notice of study commencement: Victoria Road and Stone Road environmental assessment

The study

Guelph is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada. Based on recommendations in the 2022 Transportation Master Plan and the Guelph Innovation District Secondary Plan, several key roads in Guelph need upgrades to support new neighbourhoods planned in the Guelph Innovation District.



The City is initiating a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (EA) study for Victoria Road South, from south of York Road to Stone Road; and for Stone Road East, from Victoria Road South to Watson Parkway South. This study area is shown in Figure 1. The Victoria Road and Stone Road EA will recommend a preferred solution and preliminary design for improvements to Stone Road East, including bridge Structure 117 (located just north of McQuillan’s Bridge), and Victoria Road South, including bridge Structure 115 (located south of Florence Lane). These improvements will address the need for road widening to accommodate capacity needs, transit service, and pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

Figure 1. Study area map

The process

The Victoria Road and Stone Road study is being completed as a Schedule C project in accordance with the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (October 2000, amended in 2024), which is approved under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act. This study will address requirements of Phases 3 and 4 of the EA process as Phases 1 and 2 were addressed by the Transportation Master Plan.

We want to hear from you

Join our mailing list. To get email updates about the Victoria-Stone EA, please contact one of the project team members below to be added to our mailing list.



To get email updates about the Victoria-Stone EA, please contact one of the project team members below to be added to our mailing list. Attend our public open house and let us know what you think. The public open house will present information for the Victoria Road and Stone Road EA, and for the ongoing McQuillan’s Bridge (Structure 116) EA.



Date and time: Thursday, February 5, 2026, 5–7 p.m.

Location: The Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 234)

57 Watson Parkway South, Guelph ON N1L 0H8

This location is wheelchair accessible.

For more information

For more information and the latest project updates, see the project webpage.

If you have any questions or comments regarding the study, or wish to be added to the email list for receiving notices, please contact one of the project team members:

Nancy Hui, P.Eng

Project Manager, Transportation Planning

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3607

[email protected] Mishaal Rizwan, MCIP, RPP

Environmental Planner

R.J. Burnside and Associates Limited

226-343-7014

[email protected]

Project and notice information will be made accessible upon request in accordance with the Accessibility Standard for Information and Communication under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005. Please contact one of the project team members to request the information in an alternate format.

Personal information collected or submitted in writing at public meetings will be collected, used and disclosed by members of City Council and City staff in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA). With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This notice was first issued on January 14, 2026.