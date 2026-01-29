Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on January 20, 2026:

By-law (2026)-21194 about 55 Baker Street, 152 and 160 Wyndham Street North. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/2025/10/55-baker-street-160-wyndham-street/

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on February 17, 2026, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].