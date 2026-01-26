Guelph Junction Railway Multi-Use Trail open for use

One-kilometre trail connects the Trans Canada Trail to the Goderich to Guelph Rail Trail

Guelph, Ont., January 26, 2026 – The Guelph Junction Railway Multi-Use Trail, a connection between the Goderich to Guelph Rail Trail and the Trans Canada Trail, is now open and available for the community to use and enjoy. Supported by an investment of $175,000 from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), the one-kilometre trail is an important expansion to Guelph’s trail network and has been adopted as an official part of the Goderich to Guelph Rail Trail route.

Extending from Woolwich Street to Woodlawn Road, the new trail connection was highlighted as a need in the Guelph Trail Master Plan. Connecting existing trail networks together makes it easier for everyone to get around Guelph—no matter how they travel. This project is one of the many ways we’re working to meet the growing demand for active transportation routes throughout the city and helping more people access and enjoy our parks and programs.

The trail is included with those that get winter maintenance, preserving a key community connection year-round.

