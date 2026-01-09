Construction notice: ​Cork Street East closed between Norfolk Street and Wyndham Street for two weeks starting January 26

Notice date: ​January 9, 2026

What’s happening:

​​Ersman Construction is installing a new water and sanitary service at 55 Cork Street East (30-34 Wyndham Street)​.

Why:

​​These service upgrades support an approved building permit at 30-34 Wyndham Street (55 Cork Street East)​.

When:

​​Construction is anticipated to start on or around January 26, and we expect all work to be completed by February 6 (weather permitting).​

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Cork Street East will be closed, between Norfolk Street and Wyndham Street. Local traffic will be permitted, however no through traffic will be permitted at 55 Cork Street East.​

Sidewalks: ​The south sidewalk on Cork Street East will be closed.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Parking: ​Parking will be restricted along Cork Street East in the construction work zone.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Water Service: Temporary disruption to water services may occur during construction. Notices will be distributed 48 hours in advance of any service disruption.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction