Construction notice: Lane closure at 75 Speedvale Avenue East

Notice date: ​Jan 20, 2026

What’s happening:

Alectra Utilities will be completing a temporary pole relocation.

Why:

​​Alectra Utilities will temporarily relocate a hydro pole at this location in support of the upcoming Speedvale Avenue East road reconstruction.

When:

​​This project is scheduled to begin construction on or around January 21, 2026, and it is expected to take a week to be completed, weather dependent.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane closure will take place on the east-bound lane in front of 75 Speedvale Avenue East during construction.

Sidewalks: ​No changes

Guelph Transit: ​No Changes

Waste collection: No Changes

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area



Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction

Bradley Manes

[email protected]



